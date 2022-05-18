Experian reports higher profit on strong consumer services demand

The corporate logo of information services company Experian is seen at the opening of its data lab in San Diego, California April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 18 (Reuters) - Experian (EXPN.L) posted a 34% jump in full-year profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest credit data firm benefited from robust demand for its consumer services, mainly in North America.

The London-listed company reported a pre-tax profit of $1.48 billion for the year ended March 31, compared with $1.08 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

