FDIC plans to hit big banks with fees to refill deposit insurance fund - Bloomberg News
May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is planning to exempt smaller lenders from kicking in extra money to replenish the government's bedrock deposit insurance fund, and instead saddle the biggest banks with much of the bill, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru
