FDIC plans to hit big banks with fees to refill deposit insurance fund - Bloomberg News

[1/2] A sign reads “FDIC Insured” on the door of a branch of First Republic Bank in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo















May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is planning to exempt smaller lenders from kicking in extra money to replenish the government's bedrock deposit insurance fund, and instead saddle the biggest banks with much of the bill, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru











