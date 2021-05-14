Skip to main content

FinanceFed approves acquisition of BBVA's U.S. banking arm by PNC

Pete Schroeder
1 minute read

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Friday it had approved the acquisition of the U.S. operations of Spanish lender BBVA (BBVA.MC) by PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N), clearing the way for a deal first announced in November.

The $11.6 billion cash acquisition will be the second largest since the 2008 financial crisis when completed, creating a bank with nearly $650 billion in assets spread across roughly two dozen U.S. states.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · 7:55 PM UTCBank of America reaches $75 mln settlement over excessive fees

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the second-largest U.S. bank of extracting overdraft fees it didn't earn from customers with savings and checking accounts, court papers showed.

FinanceWall Street closes sharply higher, but posts weekly loss
FinanceFed's Kaplan sees risk of inflation gaining a foothold in U.S. economy
FinanceEXCLUSIVE Personal finance startup NerdWallet files for U.S. IPO -sources
FinanceUK targets Gupta's GFG Alliance in fraud probe linked to Greensill