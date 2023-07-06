Fed lending to banks eases a bit in latest week

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve lending to banks ebbed in the latest week, central bank data released Thursday said.

Lending via the central bank’s discount window stood at $3.4 billion on Wednesday from $3.2 billion on June 28, while “other credit” tied to the wind down of failed banks stood at $164.8 billion from June 28’s $168.3 billion. Bank Term Funding Program lending was $102 billion as of Wednesday, versus $103.1 billion on June 28.

Total lending via the three programs stood at $270.2 billion, from $274.7 billion the week before.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby

