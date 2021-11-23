Fed terminates 2016 enforcement action against Goldman Sachs for confidential data misuse

The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Tuesday it had terminated a 2016 enforcement action against Goldman Sachs (GS.N), which had been imposed over misuse of confidential data.

The consent order, directed alongside a $36.3 million fine, required the bank to submit a plan to strengthen policies, after a former employee illegally obtained documents from a friend at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pete Schroeder

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.