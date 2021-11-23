Finance
Fed terminates 2016 enforcement action against Goldman Sachs for confidential data misuse
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Tuesday it had terminated a 2016 enforcement action against Goldman Sachs (GS.N), which had been imposed over misuse of confidential data.
The consent order, directed alongside a $36.3 million fine, required the bank to submit a plan to strengthen policies, after a former employee illegally obtained documents from a friend at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Reporting by Pete Schroeder
