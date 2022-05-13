Fed will do what needs doing, but hope less is needed: Kashkari

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview in New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

May 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will do what it needs to do to bring down inflation, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Friday, though how much it will need to do depends in part on how quickly energy supply constraints can be eased.

"I'll be honest, I hope it's less," Kashkari said at the start of a Dallas Fed conference on energy and inflation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.