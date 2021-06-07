Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Federal Reserve to release 2021 bank stress test results June 24

Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Federal Reserve announced Monday that it would publish the results of its annual stress test of the nation's largest banks on June 24.

The results of the test, which examines how big bank portfolios would perform in a hypothetical economic downturn, will be closely watched by investors. The Fed had previously announced it expects most firms will be able to resume share buybacks and dividends if they pass.

