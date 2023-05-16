Fed's Barr says agency eyeing tougher rules on banks over $100 bln in assets















WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is eyeing stricter rules on banks over $100 billion in assets in the wake of several bank failures, its top regulatory official told Congress on Tuesday.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said the agency was "carefully considering" rule changes for larger regional banks, including requiring them to account for unrealized losses on their banks when considering capital levels.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder











