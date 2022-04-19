Skip to main content
Fed's Bostic says slowing global growth a reason for Fed to be "cautious" - CNBC

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael W. Bostic speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The potential for a global economic slowdown is reason for the Fed "to be cautious" as it raises interest rates in coming months, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said in comments Tuesday to CNBC.

“I don’t think it is easy to know for sure how strong the economy is going to continue to be as we move through the summer and into the fall," said Bostic, who sees rates rising less this year than many of his colleagues. The International Monetary Fund's reduction in estimated 2022 global growth to 3.6% from 4.4% "is a sign we need to be cautious as we move forward."

Reporting by Howard Schneider, Editing by Franklin Paul

