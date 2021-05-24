The recent inflation spike seen in some areas of the economy should settle down after prices recover from the lows reached at the start of the pandemic and temporary imbalances between supply and demand are addressed, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday.

"We're in the middle of a pretty unprecedented rebound in the U.S. economy," Brainard said during a virtual discussion organized by CoinDesk. While some prices may increase further over the next several months, Brainard said she expects these pressures associated with supply bottlenecks and the reopening to "subside over time."

