Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Fed's Bullard says central bank must put brakes on economic activity -FT

1 minute read

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve must put the brakes on economic activity to tackle surging prices, James Bullard, president of the St Louis Fed, told the Financial Times in an interview.

It is a "fantasy" to think the Fed can bring inflation down sufficiently without raising interest rates, he said, adding that the Fed needs to be more aggressive in its efforts to root out the highest inflation in four decades.

"We have to put downward pressure on the component of inflation that we think is persistent," the paper quoted him as saying, making a call for rates to rise to a level that curtails growth.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

"This report just underscores the urgency that the Fed is behind the curve and needs to get moving," Bullard added, referring to new inflation data showing that U.S. monthly consumer prices in March increased by the most in 16-1/2 years. read more

Officials of the St. Louis Fed did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Bullard said the Fed was behind in its fight on inflation and needed to raise the federal funds rate another 3 percentage points by year's end. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.