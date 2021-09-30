Fed's Evans: inflation expectations not 'out of hand'

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans looks on during the Global Interdependence Center Members Delegation Event in Mexico City, Mexico, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Thursday said his read on a wide range of measures of inflation expectations does not suggest recent high inflation readings are getting entrenched into the long-term trajectory for U.S. prices.

Inflation expectations "are not getting out of hand," Evans said in an online webinar with Princeton University's Bendheim Center for Finance. Inflation expectations are seen as key to where inflation is headed long-term, and Evan said his worry continues to be whether even now they are high enough to be consistent with the Fed's 2% target. "We've underrun our 2% inflation expectation almost since we announced it in 2012."

Reporting by Ann Saphir

