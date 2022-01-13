Finance
Fed's Harker open to more than three rate hikes in 2022 if inflation worsens - FT
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said he would currently support three interest rate hikes for this year, starting from March, and would be open to more if inflation worsens.
In an interview with Financial Times, Harker said the central bank had few tools to combat the supply chain problems fuelling inflation, but it should act to slow some of the demand.
