Fed's Kashkari: If supply chains worsen, Fed will need to do more

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview in New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

April 19 (Reuters) - If lockdowns in China aimed at containing COVID-19 cause further disruptions to global supply chains, the Federal Reserve will need to take even more aggressive action to bring down high inflation, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, Kashkari said he is hopeful that as the pandemic comes more under control, more supply will come back on. "If it doesn't, our job will get harder," Kashkari said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.