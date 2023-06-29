Fed's lending to banks shrinks in latest week

June 29 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve lending to banks shrunk modestly in the latest week, central bank data released Thursday showed.

The Fed lent banks $3.2 billion via its discount window as of Wednesday, unchanged from June 21. It lent $103.1 billion from its Bank Term Funding Program, from $102.7 billion on June 21. Fed “other credit” tied to the government wind down of failed banks stood at $168.3 billion, from June 21’s $172.3 billion.

Altogether, lending via the three programs stood at $274.7 billion from $278.2 billion the week before.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby















