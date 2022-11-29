FHFA raises 2023 conforming loan limits on Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac mortgages















WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said on Tuesday the conforming loan limit values (CLLs) for mortgages to be acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2023 for one-unit properties will be $726,200 in most of the country.

That represents an increase of $79,000 from $647,200 in 2022, FHFA said.

Reporting by Paul Simao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











