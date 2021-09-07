Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; DS Smith outperforms

1 minute read

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 flat

Sept 7 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by banks and brokerages, while DS Smith jumped to the top of the index after an upbeat trading update.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) fell 0.3%, with shares of banking (.FTNMX301010) and investment banking and brokerage services providers (.FTNMX302020) shedding 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Heavyweight oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) slipped about 0.4% as oil prices remained muted amid fears over slower demand.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) was flat.

DS Smith (SMDS.L) gained 3.3% as J.P.Morgan raised its price target on the cardboard maker's stock after it said trading continued to progress well in line with the trends.

TP ICAP Group Plc (TCAPI.L) fell 4.6% after the world's largest inter-dealer broker reported a lower half-year profit as market volatility eased. read more

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 5:52 AM UTC

Exclusive: Allianz under investigation in Germany over investment funds

German regulators have launched an investigation into the country's biggest financial company, Allianz , after the demise of some of its U.S. investment funds last year, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Finance
London takes aim at New York with five-year financial plan
Finance
StanChart strikes deal to launch Singapore digital-only bank
Finance
Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ
Finance
Zurich Insurance sets climate steps to curb C02 emissions