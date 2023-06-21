Financials Acquisition Corp SPAC seeks extra time for insurance deal

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Financials Acquisition Corporation (FINSF.L) said on Wednesday it would seek shareholder permission next month for more time to create a billion pound ($1.28 billion) insurance undertaking.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which was floated in April 2022, said it has identified a potential target company which could involve the company raising "substantial" additional funds.

It would become a listed operating company deploying funds into the Lloyds of London insurance market for reinsurance purposes, the company said.

The company said it will be seeking shareholder approval next month to extend the deadline for completing a deal until the end of December.

"During the company's search process it became clear that the global specialty insurance market and specifically risk underwritten in Lloyd's market offered some of the most attractive risk adjusted returns globally," the company said in a statement.

Lloyd's has created a new structure, London Bridge 2 PCC Ltd, which allows easier access for institutional capital into the market, the company said.

The company said it expects to have access to up to one billion pounds of capacity into the 2024 underwriting year.

Proposals are at an early stage and the company said it remains confident that with the benefit of an extension it would be able to complete this deal or another business combination, the company added.

"Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the company's core strategy will be to focus on the Lloyd's market, and understands that it will be one of the only main market listed companies in London with such a core focus," it said.

SPACS, once a frothy corner of the listings market, have a set period to find a target, with some having to hand back money to investors after being unable to meet their agreed deadline.

($1 = 0.7831 pounds)

Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Huw Jones, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe















