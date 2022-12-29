Fineco gives staff 400 euro bonus, steps up remote working temporarily
MILAN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italian asset gatherer FinecoBank (FBK.MI) has temporarily given staff an extra two days a month of remote working to help nationwide energy savings efforts and will give employees a net 400 euro ($425) bonus for energy bills.
Based on the accord signed this year, Fineco staff have 12 days a month of remote working. However, the digital bank said in a statement it was adding an extra two days on a temporary basis so that staff could work from home on Mondays and Fridays.
($1 = 0.9403 euros)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.