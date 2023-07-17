Higher interest rates help Finnish bank Nordea's quarterly profits jump

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Nordea (NDAFI.HE), the Nordic region's biggest bank, on Monday reported a slightly bigger than expected increase in second-quarter operating profit as rising interest rates outweighed negative currency translation effects.

Operating profit at the Finnish lender grew year-on-year for a tenth straight quarter, by 26% to 1.72 billion euros ($1.93 billion), against a mean forecast of 1.70 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Net interest income jumped 40% to 1.83 billion euros.

"However, it is clear that the economic slowdown and interest rate increases have had a negative impact on our business volume growth, mainly in mortgages," Nordea said in a statement.

"Higher living costs and lower consumer confidence have been reflected in lower demand for housing loans and investment products."

The bank said net commission income decreased by 6%, mainly due to subdued capital markets activity and lower savings income. Negative effects from the weak Norwegian and Swedish currencies also capped profit growth.

Nordea raised its guidance for return on equity this year to above 15% from a previous forecast of above 13%. In the second quarter, it was 18.4%.

($1 = 0.8909 euros)

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Eileen Soreng

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.