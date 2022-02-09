First Abu Dhabi bank in talks to buy EFG Hermes-sources

An Egyptian man walks past a branch of the EFG Hermes investment bank in Cairo, Egypt May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), the UAE's biggest lender, is in talks to buy Egyptian bank EFG Hermes (HRHO.CA), which has a market value of over $970 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Rothschild (ROTH.PA) is advising FAB on the deal, the sources said , which would be its second major transaction in Egypt after it bought the Egyptian business of Lebanon’s Bank Audi last year.

FAB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 15.7150 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Editing by Louise Heavens

