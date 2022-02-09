1 minute read
First Abu Dhabi bank in talks to buy EFG Hermes-sources
DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), the UAE's biggest lender, is in talks to buy Egyptian bank EFG Hermes (HRHO.CA), which has a market value of over $970 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Rothschild (ROTH.PA) is advising FAB on the deal, the sources said , which would be its second major transaction in Egypt after it bought the Egyptian business of Lebanon’s Bank Audi last year.
FAB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 15.7150 Egyptian pounds)
Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Editing by Louise Heavens
