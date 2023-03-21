First Republic rescue may rely on US backing to facilitate deal - Bloomberg News















March 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street CEOs and U.S. officials discussing an intervention at First Republic Bank (FRC.N) are exploring the possibility of government backing to encourage a deal, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Among options, the government could play a role in lifting assets out of First Republic that have eroded its balance sheet, according to the report.

Additional ideas have included offering liability protection, applying capital rules more flexibly or easing limits on ownership stakes, Bloomberg News reported.

First Republic, whose shares were down nearly 18% in aftermarket trading, declined to comment.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shounak Dasgupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.