March 16 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank (FRC.N) has received $30 billion in deposits from several big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), the banks said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











