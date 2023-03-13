First Republic secures new facility from JPMorgan















March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. private bank First Republic Bank (FRC.N) said on Sunday it had secured additional financing through JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), giving it access to a total of $70 billion in funds through various sources.

First Republic's announcement came after its share price was hit last week in the aftermath of a run on SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O).

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on Friday prompted U.S. Federal Reserve and other regulators to announce a series of emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system.

In a statement, First Republic said additional borrowing capacity from the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as that from JPMorgan had boosted the amount of liquidity it had available.

Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Kim Coghill











