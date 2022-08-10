1 minute read
Fitch downgrades Mexico's Unifin on announced debt service cessation
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings downgraded on Wednesday Mexican leasing firm Unifin's (UNIFINA.MX) long- and short-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to 'C' and 'C' from 'BB-' and 'B' respectively, according to a statement.
Shares in Unifin plummeted 40% during the day's session.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Valentine Hilaire
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.