Fitch downgrades Mexico's Unifin on announced debt service cessation

The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings downgraded on Wednesday Mexican leasing firm Unifin's (UNIFINA.MX) long- and short-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to 'C' and 'C' from 'BB-' and 'B' respectively, according to a statement.

Shares in Unifin plummeted 40% during the day's session.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.