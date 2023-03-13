Fitch downgrades and withdraws Signature Bank's ratings















March 13 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch on Monday downgraded Signature Bank's (SBNY.O) long-term corporate ratings to 'D' from 'BBB+' after state regulators closed the New York-based bank on Sunday.

Signature Bank's short-term corporate ratings were also downgraded to 'D' from 'F2', Fitch said, adding that all assets and deposits have transferred to Signature Bridge Bank, a successor bank operated by the FDIC.

"Fitch Ratings is subsequently withdrawing the ratings of Signature Bank as the bank is under regulatory supervision," it said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











