Fitch withdraws Russian banks' ratings

The Fitch Ratings logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

March 29 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday it has withdrawn its ratings of 27 Russian banks, four of their affiliates and related financing special purpose vehicles.

The withdrawals are for sanction-related reasons, it added.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, and Louise Heavens

