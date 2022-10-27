Fondazione CRT agrees 5 mln euro investment in Monte dei Paschi cash call - source

The entrance to the headquarters of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), the oldest bank in the world, in Siena, Italy, August 11, 2021. Picture taken August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italian banking foundation Fondazione CRT on Thursday approved a 5 million euro investment in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (BMPS.MI) new share issue, a foundation source said.

The decision comes after fellow foundations Fondazione Cariplo and Fondazione SanPaolo this week answered an informal request by Italy’s Treasury to back Monte dei Paschi's capital raising efforts.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

