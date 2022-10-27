Fondazione CRT agrees 5 mln euro investment in Monte dei Paschi cash call - source















MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Italian banking foundation Fondazione CRT on Thursday approved a 5 million euro investment in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (BMPS.MI) new share issue, a foundation source said.

The decision comes after fellow foundations Fondazione Cariplo and Fondazione SanPaolo this week answered an informal request by Italy’s Treasury to back Monte dei Paschi's capital raising efforts.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak











