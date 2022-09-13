Former Disney chief Iger to join VC firm Thrive Capital

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere for the film 'The King's Man' at Leicester Square in London, Britain December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thrive Capital said on Tuesday that Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) former top boss, Robert Iger, will join the investment firm as a venture partner.

Iger will advise on day-to-day initiatives including mentoring startup founders and identifying new investment opportunities, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day. (https://on.wsj.com/3DivHPt)

New York-based Thrive Capital, which builds and invests in internet, software and technology-enabled companies, raised $3 billion in February and has backed firms including Spotify Technology SA , Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) and Stripe Inc, according to WSJ.

Thrive, which managed about $9 billion in assets last year, was founded in 2009 by Joshua Kushner, the brother of former U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Iger, who stepped down in February 2020 after about 15 years at Disney, has since invested in delivery startup Gopuff and metaverse startup Genies. read more

