Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar arrested in loan fraud case - NDTV















Dec 23 (Reuters) - India's Central Bureau of Investigation arrested former ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS) Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar as part of its investigation into a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group, NDTV reported on Friday.

Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar was also arrested as part of the loan fraud case, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Kochhars could not be immediately reached for comment.

Chanda Kochhar quit as the CEO of ICICI Bank in 2018.

Indian enforcement authorities previously alleged that ICICI Bank, under Chanda Kochhar, sanctioned "high value" loans to Videocon Industries, violating the bank's lending policies.

In exchange, the authorities alleged, Videocon's owner invested in NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Deepak Kochhar.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











