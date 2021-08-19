Fortress 'considering options' on Morrisons after CD&R trumps its bid

Una cliente all'uscita del supermercato Morrisons a New Brighton, Gran Bretagna, 5 luglio 2021 REUTERS/Phil Noble/File photo

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The consortium led by Fortress Investment Group said on Thursday it was "considering its options" regarding British supermarket group Morrisons (MRW.L) after its takeover offer was trumped by rival private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

It urged Morrisons' shareholders to "take no action" on CD&R's 7.0 billion pound ($9.54 billion) agreed bid, which surpassed its own 6.7 billion pound offer.

($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

