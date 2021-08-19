Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Fortress 'considering options' on Morrisons after CD&R trumps its bid

1 minute read

Una cliente all'uscita del supermercato Morrisons a New Brighton, Gran Bretagna, 5 luglio 2021 REUTERS/Phil Noble/File photo

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The consortium led by Fortress Investment Group said on Thursday it was "considering its options" regarding British supermarket group Morrisons (MRW.L) after its takeover offer was trumped by rival private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

It urged Morrisons' shareholders to "take no action" on CD&R's 7.0 billion pound ($9.54 billion) agreed bid, which surpassed its own 6.7 billion pound offer.

($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 1:05 AM UTC

Robinhood sees retail traders taking a breather in third quarter

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) expects retail investors to become less active in the third quarter, after frantic trading in crypto currencies helped more than double its revenue, the online brokerage said in its first earnings report as a public company.

Finance
British retailer John Lewis enters wealth management market
Finance
Fed officials expect to start bond-buying taper this year, minutes show
Finance
Factbox: From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
Finance
Fortress 'considering options' on Morrisons after CD&R trumps its bid