France in favour of cutting off Russia from SWIFT - Ukrainian minister

Swift logo is seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had supported cutting off Russia from the global SWIFT payment system in a phone conversation with him.

France was also ready to supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by Mark Potter

