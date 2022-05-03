France's BNP Paribas posts a 19.2% rise in first-quarter net profit

BNP Paribas logo and stock graph are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) on Tuesday posted a 19.2% rise in net income in the first quarter, helped by a sharp increase in trading activities and said it kept 2025 targets amid Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and a worsening economic growth outlook.

France's biggest listed bank said in a statement net profit reached 2.11 billion euros in the quarter from 1.77 billion a year ago, with revenue up by 11.7% and charges for bad loans down by 49.1%.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

