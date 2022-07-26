France's Edenred expects record-high profit in 2022

July 26 (Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred (EDEN.PA) targets record-high core profit for 2022, it said on Tuesday, being better placed than ever to generate sustainable and profitable growth in a new macro-economic context.

Vouchers and cards providers such as Edenred are benefiting from higher inflation as it offers potential for increase in the maximum face value of employee benefit cards to meet a rise in meal prices.

The company now expects to achieve earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 770 million euros ($787.25 million) and 820 million euros for 2022. The group had previously guided for EBITDA growth of more than 10% in 2022.

"The solutions the Group offers are attracting more and more clients who view them as an opportunity to increase their employees' purchasing power, encourage more responsible behaviours or tighten their cost control", Chief Executive Officer Bertrand Dumazy said in a statement.

Employee Benefits, Edenred's main business line, generated 528 million euros in operating revenue in first-half of the year and its Ticket Restaurant meal voucher has been boosted by an increase in face values introduced by clients in the current inflationary context, the company said.

Edenred, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, posted first-half total revenue of 922 million euros ($942.75 million), topping the 891 million euros forecast by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

