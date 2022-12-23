French bank Credit Agricole strikes bancassurance deal with Italy's Banco BPM















PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) said on Friday it had struck a long-term bancassurance partnership deal with Italy's Banco BPM (BBPM) (BAMI.MI) to provide non-life insurance products and related services through BBPM's networks.

As part of the deal, the French bank's Credit Agricole Assurances (CAA) division will buy from Banco BPM 65% of the share capital of both Vera Assicurazioni and Banco BPM Assicurazioni.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens











