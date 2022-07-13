French "Livret A" bank savings rate could be doubled in August - Villeroy

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France's Livret A bank savings rate - held by millions of customers across the country - may be raised from 1% to 2% in August, the second rise of the year amidst a soaring inflation, Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau said.

Asked in an interview with franceinfo radio on Wednesday whether a report of such a hike in Les Echos business daily was accurate, Villeroy responded: "the figure you cite is very possible."

That rate had been raised from 0.5% to 1% at the start of the year. Last month, French inflation climbed further from the previous month to a record high of 6.5%. read more

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough

