Fund manager Schroders CFO to step down, Oldfield to succeed















April 27 (Reuters) - Schroders (SDR.L) said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Richard Keers will retire from his role and leave the company on Dec. 31, while the British fund manager also reported a rise in assets under management.

The London-listed company, whose assets increased to 746.3 billion pounds ($930.71 billion) as at March 31, said Richard Oldfield — currently a global market leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers — will replace Keers on Oct. 2.

Keers, who has been with Schroders for a decade, saw the FTSE 100 company through the "mini-budget" last year, which triggered a rush for cash by pension funds to cover their liability-driven investment (LDI) derivatives positions.

Schroders, which lost 20.2 billion pounds in its third-quarter assets from the unit that houses LDI, saw its assets under management rise 4.3% to 219.3 billion pounds in that unit at March-end.

Separately, peer St James's Place (SJP.L) also reported a 3.5% rise in its assets under management at March-end, but saw its net inflows fall by about 9% to 2 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8019 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.