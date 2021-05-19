Peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle (FCH.L) said on Wednesday that trading has been stronger than anticipated in 2021 so far and that total income and core earnings were anticipated to be ahead of previous expectations.

The company said it now expects total income in the first half of 2021 to be no lower than 120 million pounds ($170.32 million) and adjusted core earnings to be no lower than 40 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7046 pounds)

