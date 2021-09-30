Skip to main content

Funds managed by Apollo affiliates to buy a Mitsubishi Chemicals unit

Marc Rowan, co-founder and then-senior managing director, Apollo Global Management, takes part in a panel discussion Beverly Hills, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/File Photo

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) said funds managed by its affiliates entered a deal to buy the Thermal and Emission Control Materials business of Japan's advanced materials producer Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

The deal, which is expected to close by March 20222, marks Apollo's second private equity fund investment in Japan, it said in a statement without disclosing any financial details.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

