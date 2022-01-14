Finance1 minute read
Generali shareholders Caltagirone, Del Vecchio to present CEO candidate in Feb - source
MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) shareholders Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio are set to present an alternative CEO candidate and a new business plan for Europe's third-largest insurer in February, a source close to matter said on Friday.
Generali said on Thursday that director Caltagirone had resigned from the board amid a boardroom fight between top investors regarding the reappointment of Generali CEO Philippe Donnet. read more
Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Agnieszka Flak
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.