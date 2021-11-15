Geographic diversification of Spanish banks is positive, Spanish cenbank says

A man walks past the Bank of Spain building in Barcelona, Spain, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Geographic diversification of Spanish banks is positive although lenders should take into account risks associated to different jurisdictions, Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

"Diversification per se is good, in terms of risk diversification, but you have to be careful about the jurisdiction in which you operate," De Cos told a financial event.

Though De Cos said he was speaking on general terms, his comments came after BBVA (BBVA.MC) offered on Monday to buy the rest of Garanti (GARAN.IS) for up to 2.25 billion euros ($2.6 billion), taking advantage of a slide in the lira. read more

Reporting by Jesus Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo

