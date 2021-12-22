German cabinet approves Nagel as Bundesbank president - spokesperson

Joachim Nagel, Member of the Board of Germany's Bundesbank, attends the yearly news conference in Frankfurt, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The German cabinet has approved the appointment of Joachim Nagel, a career central banker with ties to the ruling Social Democrats, as the new president of the Bundesbank, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

Nagel will take over on Jan. 1 from Jens Weidmann, who quit five years early after long-standing opposition to the European Central Bank's stimulus policy of sub-zero interest rates and massive purchases of government bonds.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Lindner had earlier this week proposed the 55-year-old economist to take over the euro zone's biggest national central bank. read more

The appointment comes at a time when inflation is more than twice the ECB's 2% target, and opposing camps within the ECB's Governing Council have distinctly different views on its likely evolution.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.