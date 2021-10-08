Skip to main content

German finance regulator bans Bank Melli Iran from issuing loans

1 minute read

A company logo of Bank Melli is displayed on the glass door at its branch in Hong Kong August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German finance regulator BaFin said on Friday it had banned a Hamburg-based branch of Bank Melli Iran from issuing loans, citing infringement of transparency rules.

"BaFin had identified contraventions of the requirements for proper business organisation within the meaning of section 25a (1) of the German Banking Act caused by infringement of the four-eyes principle," BaFin said in a statement.

BaFin said its order became final on Oct. 7.

Calls to Bank Melli Iran's branch in Hamburg went unanswered.

Then U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers, including the European Union, and reimposed a wide array of sanctions on the Islamic Republic, which made it almost impossible for Iranian banks to do business in the West.

The Biden administration wants to revive the accord.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt and Barbara Lewis

