German finance regulator orders audit of Adler's 2021 annual report

The logo of Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin (Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) is pictured outside an office building of the BaFin in Bonn, Germany, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - German finance regulator Bafin on Wednesday said it had ordered an audit of Adler Real Estate's (ADLG.DE) approved 2021 consolidated financial statements and the summary management report.

There were first indications that relationships and business transactions with close individuals and companies had possibly not been reported correctly, Bafin said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.