German finance regulator orders audit of Adler's 2021 annual report
BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - German finance regulator Bafin on Wednesday said it had ordered an audit of Adler Real Estate's (ADLG.DE) approved 2021 consolidated financial statements and the summary management report.
There were first indications that relationships and business transactions with close individuals and companies had possibly not been reported correctly, Bafin said in a statement.
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Rachel More
