German regulator fines Bank of America $5.3 million for reporting delays
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany's financial market regulator BaFin said on Thursday that it had fined Bank of America 5.1 million euros ($5.28 million) for delays in reporting voting rights notifications.
A spokesperson for the bank wasn't able to immediately comment on the matter.
($1 = 0.9666 euros)
