German regulator fines Bank of America $5.3 million for reporting delays

A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany's financial market regulator BaFin said on Thursday that it had fined Bank of America 5.1 million euros ($5.28 million) for delays in reporting voting rights notifications.

A spokesperson for the bank wasn't able to immediately comment on the matter.

($1 = 0.9666 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

