German watchdog BaFin extends measures at N26 to prevent money laundering

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - German financial regulator BaFin on Monday said it had extended measures in place with online bank N26 to prevent money laundering, the latest episode of stepped up scrutiny of the bank.

Measures in place since 2021 that have now been extended include a special monitor at the bank and a limit on new customers at 50,000 per month.

BaFin said that despite "some progress, the institution still has deficiencies in its systems".

N26 said that it is "committed to comply with all aspects of the order as quickly as possible".

