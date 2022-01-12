Germany asks banks to build additional capital buffer

The logo of Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin (Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) is pictured outside the former finance ministry building in Bonn, Germany, Germany, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany has asked banks to boost their capital buffers, forcing lenders to set aside around 22 billion euros of extra capital, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, also known at BaFin, said on Wednesday.

The countercyclical buffer will be raised to 0.75% by February 1, 2023 from 0%, while a supplemental 2% buffer will be introduced for residential mortgages, the BaFin said in a statement.

The decision will require banks to build around 17 billion euros in the counter-cyclical buffer and another 5 billion in the sectoral systemic risk buffer, the BaFin said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.