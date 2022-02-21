1 minute read
Germany not affected by reports of Credit Suisse data leak - finance ministry
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Germany does not think it is affected by a leak of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) client data that was published by an investigative journalism network, a spokesperson for the finance ministry said on Monday.
Several media outlets published allegations that the bank's clients included human rights abusers and businessmen who had been placed under sanctions. read more
Credit Suisse rejected allegations of wrongdoing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Paul Carrell Editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.