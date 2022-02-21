Germany not affected by reports of Credit Suisse data leak - finance ministry

Switzerland's national flag flies above the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Germany does not think it is affected by a leak of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) client data that was published by an investigative journalism network, a spokesperson for the finance ministry said on Monday.

Several media outlets published allegations that the bank's clients included human rights abusers and businessmen who had been placed under sanctions. read more

Credit Suisse rejected allegations of wrongdoing.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Paul Carrell Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.