Germany's BaFin to ban sale of futures with margin calls to retail clients

The logo of Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin (Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) is pictured outside an office building of the BaFin in Bonn, Germany, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said it planned to clamp down on the marketing, distribution and sale of futures with margin calls to retail clients in a bid to protect consumers.

"The trade of financial products with margin calls carry a considerable risk for retail clients. In highly volatile market situations, these products can result in unlimited losses," BaFin said in a statement on Thursday.

BaFin already banned the sale of financial contracts for differences (CFDs) in 2017, making use of sweeping new consumer protection powers.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Miranda Murray

