Finance
GFG Alliance says Glencore to refinance aluminium unit
LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said it had agreed a deal with commodities group Glencore (GLEN.L) to refinance the debt on its aluminium unit.
Glencore would provide facilities acquiring most of the debt on GFG's European aluminium smelters, which would be repackaged as a loan payable over six years, according to an internal note send to GFG staff on Friday and seen by Reuters.
