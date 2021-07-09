Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
GFG Alliance says Glencore to refinance aluminium unit

The GFG Alliance flag flies at the completion of a 330 million pound deal to buy Britain's last remaining Aluminium smelter in Fort William Lochaber Scotland, Britain December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said it had agreed a deal with commodities group Glencore (GLEN.L) to refinance the debt on its aluminium unit.

Glencore would provide facilities acquiring most of the debt on GFG's European aluminium smelters, which would be repackaged as a loan payable over six years, according to an internal note send to GFG staff on Friday and seen by Reuters.

